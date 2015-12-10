WTH?! Thursday: Black Church Ladies “Stump For Trump,” Man Arrested For Butt-Naked DUI…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4229742″]

Today is WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, our weekly rundown of the craziest stories trending in this week’s news.

Aruba Tommy Bennett, Autumn Joy, and Lamont King join Roland Martin for this week’s foray into insanity.

We kick things off at a Donald Trump rally with a couple of interesting political supporters vowing their allegiances to the GOP presidential candidate.

The two enthusiastic Black church ladies, who call themselves “Diamond and Silk,” threw their support behind Trump “church-style,” so “don’t get it twisted.” At a rally in Raleigh, NC, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson came on stage to “Stump for Trump,” explaining to the crowd, Trump is “gone put that wall up!”

In a video that has been widely circulated on the internet, the dynamic Trump-supporting duo continued with their performance, saying, “He gone build that wall, and he gone build it tall and it’s going to protect us all!”

Aruba “Tommy” Bennett told Martin that Diamond and Silk “must be members of the church of those pastors” that have supported Trump. That may be the case, but to support Trump with such vigor, passion, and Blackness could allude to their pockets being lined with a little green.

Comedian Lamont King asked “What’s the going rate for coonery these days?” later adding, “if you give me a six figure check, I’m stumping for Trump.”

______

All of us have driven over the speed limit at one point in time or another, but what about going over the speed limit butt-naked, drunk, in a car full of women.

Noe de Jesus, 33, broke all kinds of laws doing just that. Cops pulled over de Jesus and found a twelve pack of Corona, three empty beer bottles, three nearly empty beer bottles, and one nearly empty bottle of Crown Royal.

As you may have already deduced, de Jesus was arrested for his joy ride and charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

______

A 73-year-old Seattle man went on a little joy ride of his own. He may blame senility for the mistake he made during a traffic stop, when he apparently started snorting coke in front of an officer.

The senior was driving around without his headlights on. The officer on the scene was just about to let him go when he saw the cocaine. The driver claimed the white powder was a vitamin, but the officer didn’t buy it and arrested the man on narcotics charges.

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now WTH?! Thursday play-by-play commentators break down all of the insanity trending in this week’s news in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

WTH?! Thursday: Man Hijacks Ambulance On An Emergency Call…AND MORE

Also On The Chicago Defender: