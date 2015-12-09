“The Scars Of Our Nation’s Original Sin” Are Still With Us Today: Obama Celebrates 150th Anniversary Of 13th Amendment

President Barack Obama on Wednesday delivered a moving speech at the U.S. Capitol during an event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 13th Amendment and the abolishment of slavery.
He was joined by members of both the House and Senate, including Congressional leadership and the Congressional Black Caucus, in marking the historic event.
Some of the president’s speech was captured on the White House Twitter account:
The significance of the 13th Amendment anniversary — which abolished slavery in most states — is not lost on us, as we watch the first African-American president deliver these moving remarks.
Talk about full circle.
SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY
SEE ALSO:
Bernie Sanders Calls For Economic Improvement During Trip To Freddie Gray’s Hometown
Also On The Chicago Defender:
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
34 photos Launch gallery
1. IMG_0535 (2)
1 of 34
2. IMG_0534 (2)
2 of 34
3. IMG_0536 (2)
3 of 34
4. IMG_0540 (2)
4 of 34
5. IMG_0541 (2)
5 of 34
6. IMG_0542 (2)
6 of 34
7. IMG_0563 (2)
7 of 34
8. IMG_0560 (2)
8 of 34
9. IMG_0559 (2)
9 of 34
10. IMG_0556 (2)
10 of 34
11. IMG_0555 (2)
11 of 34
12. IMG_0543 (2)
12 of 34
13. IMG_0566 (2)
13 of 34
14. IMG_0569 (2)
14 of 34
15. IMG_0571 (2)
15 of 34
16. IMG_0574 (2)
16 of 34
17. IMG_0575 (2)
17 of 34
18. IMG_0576 (2)
18 of 34
19. IMG_0577 (2)
19 of 34
20. IMG_0579 (2)
20 of 34
21. IMG_0580 (2)
21 of 34
22. IMG_0581 (2)
22 of 34
23. IMG_0587 (2)
23 of 34
24. IMG_0589 (2)
24 of 34
25. IMG_0607
25 of 34
26. IMG_0602 (2)
26 of 34
27. IMG_0601
27 of 34
28. IMG_0597 (2)
28 of 34
29. IMG_0595 (2)
29 of 34
30. IMG_0594 (2)
30 of 34
31. IMG_0608 (2)
31 of 34
32. IMG_0560 (2)
32 of 34
33. IMG_0581 (2)
33 of 34
34. Group Shot
34 of 34