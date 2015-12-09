News
Home > News

“The Scars Of Our Nation’s Original Sin” Are Still With Us Today: Obama Celebrates 150th Anniversary Of 13th Amendment

"We gather here to commemorate a century and a half of freedom—not simply for former slaves, but for all of us," the president said.


Roz Edward

Posted December 9, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

President Barack Obama on Wednesday delivered a moving speech at the U.S. Capitol during an event to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the 13th Amendment and the abolishment of slavery.

He was joined by members of both the House and Senate, including Congressional leadership and the Congressional Black Caucus, in marking the historic event.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Some of the president’s speech was captured on the White House Twitter account:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The significance of the 13th Amendment anniversary — which abolished slavery in most states — is not lost on us, as we watch the first African-American president deliver these moving remarks.

Talk about full circle.

SOURCE: Twitter | PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY

SEE ALSO:

Bernie Sanders Calls For Economic Improvement During Trip To Freddie Gray’s Hometown

13th Amendment , Barack Obama , race , Racism , Slavery

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading “The Scars Of Our Nation’s Original Sin” Are Still With Us Today: Obama Celebrates 150th Anniversary Of 13th Amendment

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now