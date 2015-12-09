News
The Moment NewsOne Now’s Wildin’ Out Wednesday Became Country As H*ll


NewsOne Now

December 9, 2015
Every Wednesday is Wildin’ Out Wednesday on NewsOne Now and our weekly comedians panel is always ready to bring the funny to help you conquer “hump day.”

This week’s edition took an interesting turn after comedians Miss. Gayle and Bo finished talking politics, Donald Trump’s “theater of the absurd” and Roland Martin’s desire for “the rent is too damn high guy to come back.”

Martin, host of NewsOne Now exclaimed, “How more country can y’all be,” which prompted Miss. Gayle to proclaim, “they call me the Black red-neck woman. That’s how country I am.”

Like we said…things got weird.

 

Watch Roland Martin, Miss Gayle and Bo (short for James, Jimmy, Jim-Bo) talk politics and levels of country in this edition of Country As H*ll Wednesday in the video clip above.

