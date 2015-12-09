Supreme Court Takes Up “One Person, One Vote,” Reviews Affirmative Action Case

[anvplayer video=”4229745″]

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Evenwel v. Abbott, in which two Texas voters are challenging the current practice of using the total population to create voting districts and not the number of eligible voters.

According to The New York Times, “The difference matters because people who are not eligible to vote — children, immigrants here legally who are not citizens, unauthorized immigrants, people disenfranchised for committing felonies, prisoners — are not spread evenly across the country. With the exception of prisoners, they tend to be concentrated in urban areas.”

The Times also reported that the current practice of counting everyone “amplifies the voting power of eligible voters” in urban areas and therefore typically helps Democrats who hail from urban areas, while Republicans lose out as a result of their rural districts being less densely populated, despite having more eligible voters.

The High Court is also reviewing the case of Fisher v. University of Texas for the second time in three years. In this case, the University of Texas, Austin denied admission to a White student named Abigail Fisher.

Fisher’s attorneys claim she was rejected in 2008 due to the University’s affirmative action program. The University’s admissions process was upheld again last year by a federal appeals court after the Supreme Court’s order to reconsider.

The High Court is expected to determine if the University of Texas’ affirmative action plan was constitutional. Fisher went on to graduate from Louisiana State University in 2012, but has not dropped the legal fight.

On Wednesday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discussed the two cases and the potential ramifications the Court’s rulings may have in America.

Martin explained to the panel that the Supreme Court case Evenwel v. Abbott poses “a problem for Republicans because every time there seems to be an attack on voting, it’s being led by Republicans to somehow change the rules.”

NewsOne Now panelist Randa Fahmy, President and Founder of Fahmy Hudome International, told Martin the reason why Republicans are attempting to alter voting protocols results from the fact that “Republicans are a minority.”

She added, “We’re not the majority of American voters … The percentage of voters in the United States — the majority of voters in the United States — it’s not a big secret, are Democratic voters.”

Though Fahmy doesn’t “believe this is the way to do it,” she explained “any advantage we can try to get within the voting population, we’re going to try to get.” She later said what Republicans are trying to accomplish in this case is “not practical.”

In speaking about the Supreme Court revisiting the Fisher v. University of Texas affirmative action case, NewsOne Now panelist Lauren Victoria Burke bluntly explained Fisher was “too dumb” to be accepted by the institution.

Watch Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the changing landscape of affirmative action, America becoming a majority minority country, and the “one person, one vote” case in the video clip above.

