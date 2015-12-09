People lined up overnight for free Chick-fil-A meals for a year in Atalnta

ATLANTA — A throng of Chick-fil-A fans began lining up overnight on Tuesday in makeshift tents an anticipation for for a chance to win a year’s worth of free meals on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Chick-fil-A Operator John Diamond is excited to serve the Atlanta community soon. As a part of the welcome, Diamond invited residents from the following zip codes to come and be a part of opening celebration and participate in the First 100, meaning that the first 100 people will receive a year’s worth of free meal. A valid ID is required to participate.

This restaurant will open on Wednesday. The First 100 promotion will begin at 6:00am on Tuesday. Click here for more details on the first 100 promotion. Click here for more details on the first 100 promotion.

These are the acceptable ZIP codes in order to qualify for the new opening promotion: 30303, 30308, 30309, 30313, 30314, 30318, 30332, 30363, 30369, 39901

