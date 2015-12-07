Boko Haram Suspected In Triple Suicide Bombings In Chad

Three suicide bombers attacked a village market in Lake Chad Saturday, injuring more than 100 and killing at least 15 in what Chad officials believe to be the work of Boko Haram extremists. Initial reports indicated that nearly 30 were killed, but the Chad government confirmed the decreased number on national radio. Four attackers were killed in the three explosions.

The New York Times reports:

The three explosions on the island, Koulfoua, were carried out by women, said Chad’s police spokesman, Paul Manga.

Chad’s director general of the gendarmerie, Gen. Banyaman Cossingar, said Boko Haram was suspected in Saturday’s attacks.

While Boko Haram has not yet claimed responsibility, the group is known for attacking the Lake Chad region, which sits near the border of Nigeria. In November, the government imposed a state of emergency in the area due to the unrest.

Two suicide bombings by women killed at least three people in November in the village of Ngouboua near Lake Chad. Five coordinated suicide bombings in October killed at least 36 people and wounded 50 others in the western village of Baga Sola near Lake Chad that is home to thousands of Nigerians who have fled the extremists’ violence.

In the past year, Boko Haram has surpassed the number of fatalities claimed by the Islamic State, becoming the biggest terrorist threat in the world.

