CAFE MOCHA SHOW CELEBRATES SEVEN OUTSTANDING WOMEN

“The Cafe Mocha Show Celebrates the holiday season saluting seven outstanding women in Chicago for their work i the community.”

The popular nationally syndicated radio show, Café Mocha, which airs Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. on WSRB-FM 106.3 Chicago area, is bringing the Salute Her Tour presented by Hyundai to Chicago for the second year. On December 10, the Salute Her Holiday Awards Luncheon will recognize women who share a common commitment to make a positive contribution to strengthen their respective communities.

The Salute Her: Superwomen Making A Difference Awards will be hosted by Loni Love, actress and host of the hit daytime talk show, THE REAL, and Café Mocha co-host, veteran broadcaster Angelique Perrin. The luncheon will include

Gentle TreatmentTM Pre-Reception and feature tribute to the honorees from award-winning singer, Avant.

Proceeds from the event will support Tabitha House , a Chicagoland-based non-profit servicing the immediate and long-term needs of the less fortunate with an emphasis on programs for victims of domestic violence and homeless women and children.

Individual tickets can be purchased for $50.00 http://www.SaluteHerChicago15.Eventbrite.com.

The event is Thursday, December 10, 2015

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. –

Café Mocha Salute Her presented by Hyundai Holiday Awards Luncheon

Hotel Allegro

171 West Randolph

Chicago, IL 60601

WHY SALUTE WOMEN :

Along with presenting sponsor, Hyundai Motor America, Cafe Mocha is on a mission to salute and reward amazing women with their Salute Her presented by Hyundai New Thinking New Possibilities campaign. Participants are invited to upload their video outlining how they are making a difference in their community for an opportunity to win a 2016 Hyundai Sonata. For more information contact Alex Hill via e-mail atAlex@milesaheadentertainment.com

This year’s SALUTE HER: Superwomen Making a Difference Award Honorees include:

Champion for Children: Dr. Mahalia Ann Hines (President of Common Ground Foundation)

Community Activist: Dominique Jordan Turner (President & CEO of Chicago Scholars Foundation)

Business Game Changers: Fay Ferguson and McGhee Williams Osse (co-CEOs of Burrell Communications)

Gentle Treatment Woman of Style: Ta’Rhonda Jones (Actress on FOX’s EMPIRE)

Media Legend: Melody Spann-Cooper (Chairman of Midway Broadcasting Corporation, the parent company of WVON)

Mocha Maven: Afrobella (Beauty, Hair & Culture Blogger)

About SALUTE HER: Superwomen Making a Difference Awards

Launched in 2012 at the historic Audubon Ballroom, now the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Education Center, past honorees include businesswomen, Vy Higginsen, Marty Gillis, Ricki Fairley-Brown, Latraviette D. Smith, Simone Smalls and Deborah Williams, TV and radio broadcasters, Wendy Williams, Debi Jackson, Fredricka WInfield, D. Cherie Lofton, Shirley Strawberry and Egypt Sherrod, journalists, Constance White, Lola Ogunniake and Aubrey Bernard, publisher, Jamie Foster-Brown , actresses, Malinda Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Terri J. Vaughn, authors, Demetria Lucas and Ilyasah Shabazz, civil rights activists, Sandra Barnhill JD, Dr. Bernice King, Evelyn Mejil and Sabrina Fulton, entertainers Gloria Gaynor and Cynthia Bailey, spiritual leaders, Rev. Dr. Jo Ann Browning and Omarosa Manigault and civic leaders, Esther Aguilera and Helen Ho.

About the Café Mocha Radio Show

Affectionately known as ‘radio from a woman’s perspective’ Café Mocha is built upon the concept of women helping other women to grow through shared experiences and information. Syndicated in more than 30 markets and available on Sirius/XM channel 141, Café Mocha airs weekends and is co-hosted by Grammy-nominated artist and hip hop legend MC Lyte; actress/comedienne Loni Love broadcast veteran Angelique Perrin and actress Nicole Ari Parker. This high-energy, two-hour show format features the latest in urban music, lively chats from an unabashedly women’s perspective, no-holds barred advice and exclusive interviews with top performers, celebrities, politicians and civic leaders.

Café Mocha Socially Savvy 360°: Twitter/Instagram/Facebook/Youtube

