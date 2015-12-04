Black Men Wearing Hoodies Go Christmas Caroling In The “Whitest Neighborhood”

[anvplayer video=”4229755″]

What do you think would happen if a group of African-American men wearing hoodies traveled to The Estates of Saratoga Woods, quite possibly the “Whitest neighborhood” in the city, to spread a little holiday cheer?

In a new video released by prankster Tom Mabe, five Black men wearing black hoodies knock on the doors of unsuspecting suburbanites. Once the front doors open, the initial reaction is what you would expect.

One woman slammed her door shut in fear, while another homeowner uneasily asked, “Can I do something for you guys?” After the group of African-American men starting singing “Little Drummer Boy,” doors opened and there were smiles of joy, most likely resulting from relief that the men on their doorstep posed no threat to them.

On Friday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel briefly discussed this hilarious and very telling YouTube video titled Brothers Bring The Hood To The Burbs At Christmas.

Watch a portion of the social experiment video clip above and let us know if you would be willing to head out to suburbia and spread a little Yuletide cheer with some of our White brothers and sisters.

