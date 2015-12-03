WTH?! Thursday: Man Hijacks Ambulance On An Emergency Call…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4229759″]

It’s that time of the week again, NewsOne fam! It’s time for WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now, our rundown of all the crazy and insane stories trending in this week’s news that leave you saying, “What the hell?”

This week, Roland Martin is accompanied on this journey into madness by comedian Lamont King and radio personalities Tony Redz (WPGC 95.5FM) and Deja Perez (WKYS 93.9FM).

We kick things off with 21-year-old Leonard Eugene Smith from York City, Pa. who decided to go on a joy ride in an ambulance. According to YorkDispatch.com, paramedics responded to a call for a “breathing problem early Friday morning.”

When the paramedics on the scene brought the patient outside, they realized their ambulance was gone. Smith had taken the vehicle, drove it a few blocks, and then ditched it. Maybe he was having a GTA 5 (Grand Theft Auto V) flashback?

Needless to say, Smith was arrested and “charged with felony theft, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.”

It’s the holiday season and Fox News host Brian Kilmeade is bringing the politically incorrect, “ignant” phrases to the party.

During a cooking segment on Fox & Friends, Fox News host Harris Faulkner was sharing a Thanksgiving recipe for Holiday Cobbler when Kilmeade asked, “Do you make Kool-Aid?” And thus the awkwardness ensued.

Kudos to Faulkner for not snatching Kilmeade on live national TV for his inappropriate question.

During this year’s Soul Train music awards, Erykah Badu thew a little shade at Australian pop star Iggy Azalea when she pretended to answer a phone call on stage saying, “Who is this? Iggy Azalea? Yeah, hey! No, no, no, no, no, no, no! You can come. Because what you’re doing is definitely not rap.”

Check out all of the insanity in this week’s edition of WTH?! Thursday in the video clip above.

