PopeBars Pushes Pontifex Onto Everyone’s Favorite Rappers List

Pope Francis became everyone’s favorite rapper Monday after a convincing photo inspired Twitter users to pair him with the hilarious #PopeBars hashtag.

The classic Twitter moment was sparked by a photo AFP’s Gianluigi Guercia took of Francis as he visited a camp for displaced people at St. Saviour Parish in Bangui, Central African Republic. Speaking on the religious conflicts that have torn the country apart, Francis urged Christians and Muslims to come together and practice peace and understanding.

Take this meme & put it on any of our #PopeBars tweets… been ahead fam pic.twitter.com/iCmdMu4hrb — FKA Logs (@WyzeeQue) November 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The message came through, but many couldn’t ignore the Pope’s stance. A clever Twitter user pointed it out and #PopeBars was born.

Using the styles of Drake, Biggie Smalls, Kanye West, Future, and other popular rappers, Twitter users made their best version of the artist formerly known as the Pope. Hamilton creator Lin Manuel-Miranda dropped one of the most creative bars, followed by Talib Kweli.

Lyrical cataclysm Miracle catechism Smack em w that epistle Then Back to the Vaticizzle #PopeBars — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Battle skills got the Papal seal. You know the deal, I keeps it real no ceilings on the popemobile #PopeBars pic.twitter.com/l3vcU6j7ji — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) November 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Check out some more hilarious #PopeBars below.

Biblically I'm on fire Lyrically I inspire So oneday when I retire Heaven is all I require #popebars pic.twitter.com/1c6MXwQNJL — 2pee (@_2pee) November 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Who you know fresher than Pope, riddle me that The rest of y'all know where I'm religiously at #PopeBars pic.twitter.com/aa1zx5mvPE — Norm Kelly (@norm) December 1, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Jumpman, Jumpman, Jumpman Jesus up to somethin, *Dab* Turning water into wine like it was nothin, *Dab* #PopeBars pic.twitter.com/5Ia4ENnTn7 — SUWOO (@DavidNoHoes) November 30, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

SOURCE: The Huffington Post, Twitter

