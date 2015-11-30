Keeping It 100: Donnie Simpson Dishes On 100th Episode Of TV One’s “Unsung”

[anvplayer video=”4229769″]

Donnie Simpson stopped by NewsOne Now to discuss the TV One Unsung marathon and the special 100th episode of the popular series slated to premiere on Tuesday December 1st, 2015 at 8 PM ET.

TV One kicked off the epic six-day Unsung marathon on Thanksgiving night at 8PM ET unloading the shows entire catalog, highlighting the most influential, talented and yet, somehow forgotten R&B, Soul and Gospel artists of the last 30 years.

Simpson, whose career in radio in television spans nearly 40 years, told Roland Martin, host of NewsOne Now he “knew just about all of” the artists featured on TV One’s Unsung and said, “it’s fun seeing the back stories told.”

“A lot of people don’t get to know that — they just know the hit songs, but to know the stories behind those songs, how they got there, what it was like while they were there and then the other side. The sometimes unfortunately the downside of the career — the backend of it,” said Simpson.

Simpson who made his return to radio this past August on Radio One-owned WMMJ-FM(Majic 102.3) will host the 100th episode of Unsung which he called the “top 1o” during his conversation with Martin and the NewsOne Now panel.

“You gotta check out the top 10,” he said. “It’s very hard t0 get into the top 10, but you’ll like the list,” Simpson said.

If the 99 episode marathon of Unsung is any indication of how amazing the 100th episode of the series will be, you are not going to want to miss it.

Be sure to tune in Tuesday night, December 1st at 8PM ET on TV One for the premiere of the 100th episode of Unsung.

