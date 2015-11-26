News
Home > News

Thanksgiving With Black Families Is The Best Thing On The Internet This Week


Roz Edward

Posted November 26, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4276795″]
Black Twitter has done it again. This time the hilarity ensued with the hashtag #ThanksGivingWithBlackFamilies. Once the memes and GIFs started rolling Black twitter just couldn’t stop.

Here are some of the best posts on social media that still have us laughing.

Happy Thanksgiving!

SEE ALSO:

Bill O’ Reilly Slams Black Lives Matter Again, Blames “Black Society” On Crimes In Chicago

Here’s Why Killer Mike’s Endorsement Of Bernie Sanders Is So Important…

black families , funny , Thanksgiving

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now