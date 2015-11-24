Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Racist Cops, & More


NewsOne Now

Posted November 24, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

NewsOne Now Exclusive: Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Police Brutality, Racist Cops And More

In a highly contested and confrontational interview, Roland Martin, host of TV One’s NewsOne Now, and Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke discussed Clarke’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality, use of body cameras, police accountability, and intra-community violence.

Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Police Accountability

[anvplayer video=”4229777″]

Sheriff David Clarke formally introduces himself to the NewsOne Now audience, shares his views on the Black Lives Matter movement, police accountability, and crime statistics.

Sheriff Clarke Discusses The Death Of Eric Garner And Police Brutality

[anvplayer video=”4229776″]

Roland Martin and Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke discuss the police killing of Eric Garner, Garner’s cause of death, and the existence of police brutality in America.

Roland Martin, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Spar Over Intra-Community & Police Violence

[anvplayer video=”4229775″]

Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke and NewsOne Now host Roland Martin debate Black-on-Black violence, excessive force, and police violence against African-Americans.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: 

Black Lives Matter Minneapolis: White Supremacists Shoot 5 At Jamar Clark Protest

African Americans , Black Lives Matter , Black-on-Black Violence , body cameras , Eric Garner , exclusive video , Inter-Community Violence , newsone now , Police Accountability , police brutality , Roland Martin , Sheriff David Clarke , TV One , VIDEO

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now