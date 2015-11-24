NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Racist Cops, & More

In a highly contested and confrontational interview, Roland Martin, host of TV One’s NewsOne Now, and Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke discussed Clarke’s views on the Black Lives Matter movement, police brutality, use of body cameras, police accountability, and intra-community violence.

Sheriff David Clarke Talks Black Lives Matter, Police Accountability

Sheriff David Clarke formally introduces himself to the NewsOne Now audience, shares his views on the Black Lives Matter movement, police accountability, and crime statistics.

Sheriff Clarke Discusses The Death Of Eric Garner And Police Brutality

Roland Martin and Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke discuss the police killing of Eric Garner, Garner’s cause of death, and the existence of police brutality in America.

Roland Martin, Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke Spar Over Intra-Community & Police Violence

Controversial Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke and NewsOne Now host Roland Martin debate Black-on-Black violence, excessive force, and police violence against African-Americans.

