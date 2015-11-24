Black Lives Matter Minneapolis: White Supremacists Shoot 5 At Jamar Clark Protest

Minneapolis police are searching for three White men after five people were shot near the Black Lives Matter protests for Jamar Clark, a 24-year-old unarmed Black man who was shot earlier this month by police.

The five victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries Monday night, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement. All are expected to live.

The incident began around 10:45 p.m., when three White men arrived at the encampment near the 4th Precinct police station. Protesters, who have been occupying the police station since Nov. 15, built a tent city outside to call for the release of tape showing Clark’s shooting and the arrest of the police officers involved.

“A group of White supremacists showed up at the protest, as they have done most nights,” Miski Noor, a media contact for Black Lives Matter, told the Star Tribune.

When about a dozen protesters attempted to herd the group away from the area, Noor said, they “opened fire on about six protesters,” hitting five of them.

Dana Jaehnert, a protester who told the Tribune that one of the three men wore a mask, said she heard four gunshots. The attackers fled the scene shortly after. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning.

Protesters who took to Twitter after the shooting described the scene as chaotic, saying police maced the crowd before an ambulance arrived to assist the wounded.

Eyewitnesses say "white" men said 'N' word at this sign, then were chased out a block away. #4thPrecinctShutDown pic.twitter.com/4Wf069dCZz — Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) November 24, 2015

Anytime you shoot people while wearing ski masks in front of cops, you have connections somewhere to get away with it #4thPrecinctShutDown — ☾ᒪᗩᑎᗩ ᗪeᒪ ᖇey Tᕼot☽ (@QueenOfLiberia) November 24, 2015

They had time to mace us and bring riot police out before an ambulance made it to the scene #4thPrecinctShutDown — You (@Sum4ya_) November 24, 2015

Police seeking 2 middle aged white males – 1 in red sweatshirt & 1 in dark shirt who "may be wearing bulletproof vests" #4thPrecinctShutDown — Joseph Alton (@JoeAlton) November 24, 2015

Nekima Levy-Pounds, president of the Minneapolis chapter of the NAACP, said she was “appalled” that White supremacists would attack nonviolent, peaceful protesters. The brother of Clark, Eddie Sutton, has called for the end of the occupation, writing in a statement Tuesday that his family is concerned for the safety of protesters:

“Thank you to the community for the incredible support you have shown for our family in this difficult time. We appreciate Black Lives Matter for holding it down and keeping the protests peaceful. But in light of tonight’s shootings, the family feels out of imminent concern for the safety of the occupiers, we must get the occupation of the 4th precinct ended and onto the next step.”

Police are investigating the shooting.

