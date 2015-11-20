NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Talks Chi-Raq, Violence In Chicago, Diversity In Hollywood

[anvplayer video=”4229783″]

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Talks Chi-Raq

Renowned movie director Spike Lee talks about his new move Chi-Raq on NewsOne Now with Roland Martin.

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Discusses His Personal Crusade To Increase The Numbers Of Blacks In Hollywood

Spike Lee spoke with Roland Martin about his own personal efforts to increase the number of African-Americans behind the camera in Hollywood on NewsOne Now.

NewsOne Now EXCLUSIVE: Spike Lee Discusses His Honorary Oscar & Diversity In Hollywood

Spike Lee spoke with Roland Martin about receiving an honorary Oscar and the acceptance speech he gave calling out Hollywood for its lack of diversity.

