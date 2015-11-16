Fit!Live!Win! Stay Fit & Healthy During The Holidays With These Easy To Follow Tips

[anvplayer video=”4229790″]

The holiday season is upon us and we all know what that means — lots of parties, enjoying our families, and consuming massive amounts of food.

As a result of devouring plates of seasonal treats, many of us pick up a few extra pounds, but that does not mean the sweet potato pie you scarfed down has to turn into permanent baggage around your waistline.

Celebrity fitness trainer Deanna Jefferson stopped by the NewsOne Now studio to share her top tips to help you stay fit and remain healthy during the holiday season in this week’s installment of Fit!Live!Win!

Jefferson suggested the use of fresh herbs (thyme, rosemary, garlic) and spices to replace salt when seasoning meat to lower your sodium intake. She also suggested viewers use yogurt as a mayonnaise and/or sour cream substitute.

Jefferson’s ingredient substitutions are as follows:

Fresh herbs and spices vs. salt

Greek yogurt vs. sour cream or mayonnaise

Sautéed kale vs. collard greens with meat

Banana ice cream vs. dairy ice cream

NewOne Now panelist Dr. Chris Metzler asked Jefferson if popular holiday foods will become less flavorful using the substitutes listed above. Jefferson responding by saying, “Over time, the health benefits will far outweigh” taste.

According to Jefferson, “The average American can gain between two to three pounds over the holiday season,” which normally turns into extra weight that becomes hard to lose.

It’s important to amp up your exercise regimen over the holiday season, so if you are normally getting in two days a week of exercise, bump it up to three days a week.

“Increase the frequency and increase the duration of your workouts,” said Jefferson.

Watch guest host Mo Ivory, celebrity fitness trainer Deanna Jefferson, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss how to stay fit and healthy during the holiday season in the video clip above.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Fit!Live!Win!: Your Favorite Snacks Could Contain Dangerous Toxins

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!