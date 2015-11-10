Rickey Smiley Dishes On His New TV One Docu-Series, “Rickey Smiley For Real”

[anvplayer video=”4229800″]

Comedian and nationally syndicated radio show host Rickey Smiley is back on TV One with the new docu-series, Rickey Smiley For Real.

Smiley joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the new show, chat about sports, and talk a little smack.

Smiley told Martin he is really “excited” about his new venture. He continued, “You get a chance to see all of the drama that goes on behind the scenes with the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and at home.”

About Rickey Smiley For Real:

Nationally syndicated radio personality, host and stand-up comedian Rickey Smiley returns to TV One with the premiere of his new docu-series Rickey Smiley For Real on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET. The hour-long series takes a humorous look at Smiley’s hectic life as he manages his career, single fatherhood and personal life. TV One’s Rickey Smiley For Real is a voyeuristic view into what makes Smiley a successful media mogul in radio, comedy and television, as well as captures the syndicated host as he juggles two families – one at home and the other at work. Throughout the season, viewers get a sneak peek at Smiley’s most important role – fatherhood – as he keeps his head above water with an untraditional schedule and lifestyle. They will see Smiley in both relatable and un-relatable situations – cooking dinner, performing on stage, family outings, business meetings, raising his kids, celebrity dates and coaching co-workers – as well as get an insider’s look at his professional life on the road, in-studio and backstage. Splitting his time between Atlanta and Birmingham, as well as his struggle to find work-life balance while trying to maintain a love life will be a central focus of the series. As a notorious bachelor, viewers will see him get real about romance. “Rickey Smiley For Real showcases the ‘real’ Rickey,” said D’Angela Proctor, TV One’s SVP of Original Programming and Production. “We see his real job, real friends, real kids and his really crazy life. As a successful member of our Radio One family, Rickey’s return to TV One is sure to resonate with our audience.”

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

WTH?! Thursday: Prosecutor Suspended For Pulling Gun On Fake Spiders…And More

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Also On The Chicago Defender: