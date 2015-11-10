Allen Toussaint, New Orleans R&B Legend, Dies Aged 77

Celebrated R&B musician Allen Toussaint has died at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack in Madrid, Spain.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that Toussaint suffered a heart attack last night, shortly after coming off stage at Madrid’s Teatro Lara.

The iconic producer and songwriter was resuscitated upon being found in his hotel room— however he later suffered a second heart attack while on the way to the hospital, according to the BBC.

In addition to being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, Toussaint was presented with America’s National Medal of Arts in 2013, the highest honor given to an American artist.

“After his hometown was battered by Katrina and Allen was forced to evacuate, he did something even more important for his city – he went back,” President Obama said at the award ceremony.

“Since then, Allen has devoted his musical talent to lifting up and building up a city. And today, he’s taking the stage all over the world, with all kinds of incredible talent, doing everything he can to revive the legendary soul of the Big Easy.”

Toussaint is survived by his two children, Clarence, known as Reginald, and his daughter, Alison, both of whom managed his career in recent years, according to New Orleans-based broadcaster WWL-TV.

Footage of Allen Toussaint’s performance in Madrid last night has since been uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed below:

