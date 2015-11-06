NewsOne Top 5: Gun Violence Claims The Lives Of America’s Youngest, Ben Carson Rap Ad Hits Airwaves

[anvplayer video=”4229808″]
6-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Just Became The Youngest Person Killed By Police This Year
POLICE: 9-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot In Chicago Was Lured Into Alley, “Executed” Due To Father’s Gang Ties
Twitter Shuts Down Activist Shaun King’s Account After Dispute With CNN
Man Who Unintentionally Gave Directions To Cop Killer Claims He’s Been Harassed, Beaten By NYPD
So This Happened: Ben Carson Seriously Made His Own Rap Ad
Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear
