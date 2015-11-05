News
Home > News

NewsOne Top 5: White Jury To Decide The Fate Of Ex-Cop, Beauty Queen Gunned Down In Chicago Shooting…AND MORE


Roz Edward

Posted November 5, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4229812″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.

White Male Jurors To Weigh Fate Of Cop On Trial For Sexually Assaulting 13 Black Women

Google Donates $2.4 Million In Fight Against Racial Injustice 

NEWS ROUNDUP: Muhammad Ali’s Former Manager Reveals The Boxer’s Health Is Declining…AND MORE

Beauty Queen Kaylyn Pryor Killed In Chicago Shooting

Michigan Police Apologize For Handcuffing 7-Year-Old Boy With ADHD In School

exclusive video , Google , Muhammad Ali , NewsOne Top 5 , Racial Injustice , sexual assault , VIDEO , White Jury

Also On The Chicago Defender:

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

34 photos Launch gallery

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

Continue reading NewsOne Top 5: White Jury To Decide The Fate Of Ex-Cop, Beauty Queen Gunned Down In Chicago Shooting…AND MORE

Chicago is new fashion mecca for ethnic wear

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-18-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now