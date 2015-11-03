Cops Call For Boycott Of Quentin Tarantino’s Movies After He Speaks Out At Police Brutality Protest

Your browser does not support iframes.

During a recent protest in New York, movie director Quentin Tarantino spoke out against police brutality, an act that angered many law enforcement officials. So much so, that a number of police groups have called for a boycott of his new movie, The Hateful Eight.

Democracy Now quoted Tarantino as saying:

“Hey, everybody. I got something to say, but actually I would like to give my time to the families that want to talk. I want to give my time to the families. However, I just do also want to say: What am I doing here? I’m doing here because I am a human being with a conscience. And when I see murder, I cannot stand by, and I have to call the murdered the murdered, and I have to call the murderers the murderers. Now I’m going to give my time to the families.”

The N.A.P.O. (National Association of Police Organizations) took offense to Tarantino’s remarks and responded with a statement, a part of which read:

As A high-profile figure, Tarantino’s language is utterly irresponsible, particularly at a time when the nation is seeing increasing and persistent calls for the killing of officers. Anti-police rhetoric like Tarantino’s threatens the safety of police and citizens alike.

On Tuesday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel had a spirited debate over police brutality, Tarantino’s remarks, and whether he should apologize for his statements.

Before discussing N.A.P.O.’s statement, the outrage over Tarantino’s comments, and the boycott of his new movie, Martin told viewers, “Here’s the reality, there have been Americans who have been murdered by cops — murdered — and so when someone actually stands up and calls it what it is, now we’re upset?”

Martin continued to drive home the point of law enforcement officials trying to hide behind the blue line as it relates to accountability for violent actions against Americans, saying, “They don’t want anyone calling it what it is.”

NewsOne Now panelist Julianne Malveaux told Martin, “If there are responsible police officers, they need to distance themselves from these murders, and Quentin Tarantino said nothing that was out of the box.”

“What human being celebrates or distances themselves from the killing of a 12-year-old child, Tamir Rice; what human being can condone someone being choked to death because they were selling loosies?” said Malveaux.

She added, “We need to celebrate Quentin Tarantino and if they boycott him, we need to go see the move twice.”

Lauren Victoria Burke, Managing Editor for Politic365.com, said, “The problem is, police for some reason in their profession will not let go of this ideal that they are all perfect. They can’t apologize for anything.”

Shermichael Singleton, Republican Political Consultant at Singleton Strategies, LLC, told Martin he believes the concern about Tarantino’s comments revolves around him “making overarching statements where you have the appearance that you are saying all cops are murderers.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss Tarantino’s police brutality comments in the video clip above.

