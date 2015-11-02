Nation
NewsOne Top 5: 1,000 Cops Fired Over Sex Crimes, Black Man Suspected Of Setting St. Louis Church Fires… AND MORE


Posted November 2, 2015
NewsOne’s Top 5 gives you a quick rundown of the viral stories we’re talking about today.

REPORT: Nearly 1,000 Cops Nationwide See Licenses Revoked Over Sexual Misconduct

St. Louis Police Arrest Black Suspect For Arson Following Numerous Church Fires

ATTORNEY: Teen From Spring Valley High Video Didn’t Obey Orders Because “Punishment Was Unfair”

What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Petition To Remove Raven-Symone From ‘The View Gains 100,000 Signatures, & More

Autopsy Shows Missouri Teen Died From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound To Chin

