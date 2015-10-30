So About White People Offering Helpful Tips On How Blacks Should Behave Around Cops

[anvplayer video=”4229826″]

With so many stories of African-Americans being abused by local law enforcement, shot by police, beaten by police and killed by police, it would seem as though unpleasant experiences with cops is inevitable for the majority of Black America.

We are constantly reminded of these incidents involving local area police by the steady stream videos and stories of seemingly peaceful African-Americans being stopped by cops for Driving While Black, Walking While Black, Jogging While Black, etc.

We also have increasing numbers of cases where African-Americans end up fatally wounded as a result of their interactions with cops. Take for instance the cases of John Crawford, Walter Scott, Samuel DuBose, Sandra Bland and most recently Corey Jones as proof of Blacks who were doing nothing wrong at the time when their encounter with a police officer lead to their untimely demise.

To respond to the stereotype of Blacks not acting-right around police and being detained, arrested, beaten or shot as a result, a number of White Americans on social media decided to reach out to the Black populous to offer useful tips on how African-Americans should behave when they are in the presence of cops.

Matt Walsh posted on Twitter the following:

Fox News Fan posted on Twitter:

On Friday, Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discussed these very helpful tidbits of advice and the notion of, if Blacks would just behave, cops will leave you alone.

Martin told the panel, “I just love these folks that somehow thinking, ‘No if you just act-right all will be well.’” “I’ve seen some White men and women get out the car — yelling, cussing and screaming at the cop and I ain’t never seen them get shot,” said Martin. Later Martin said, “There is this belief that cops can do no wrong and whatever they say you follow … it is as if Black folks do not have Constitutional rights.”

NewsOne Now panelist A. Scott Bolden told Martin, “you can yell, scream, curse the police out — that’s not an offense, you’ll probably be arrested for disorderly conduct or being disorderly while Black, but you don’t have to follow orders that are illegal.”

Martin recounted the numerous times he has witnessed a White American asking for a police officer’s badge number and a Black American doing the same thing. When the African-American questioned the police, Martin said, “Oh its about to be hell.”

Watch Roland Martin and the NewsOne Now panel discuss White America’s helpful tips on how to interact with police in the video clip above.

