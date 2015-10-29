WTH?! Thursday: Dog Named Trigger Nearly Catches A Body, Chewbacca Endorses Vader For Mayor…AND MORE

[anvplayer video=”4229829″]

It’s WTH?! Thursday on NewsOne Now and we’re breaking down all of the crazy stories trending in this week’s news.

We begin the list of madness in Indiana, where a dog named Trigger shot his owner in the foot with a gun while hunting.

When 25-year-old Allie Carter set her shotgun down on the ground, Trigger stepped on the trigger and the gun went off, injuring the owner. So much for the old saying, “that dog don’t hunt.”

——

Famous jewel thief Doris Payne plans to fight a jewelry heist rap after being accused of lifting a pair of $690 Christian Dior earrings from a Saks Fifth Avenue in an Atlanta mall. The 85-year-old master thief is so famous, a documentary was filmed about her exploits titled, The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne.

Payne was also recently linked to the theft of a $33,000 diamond studded ring in Charlotte, NC.

——

Chewbacca was arrested in the Ukraine on election day for supporting Darth Vader. According to NBC News, Chewie was “in violation of Ukraine’s law against public campaigning on election day” and fined $8.

Hopefully, Han Solo was in the neighborhood to bail him out, because the “Force” was definitely not on his side.

——

A 14-year-old girl was suspended from school for a month and faces criminal charges for assault with a baby carrot. According to The Daily News, the teen hurled the minuscule-sized vegetable as part of a prank, which led to her being charged with “assault and battery with a weapon.”

——

A Florida man is already preparing for Black Friday by camping out in a Best Buy parking lot 33 days ahead of the nation’s biggest shopping day. But didn’t he get the memo? Blacks are supposed to be boycotting Black Friday, per Minister Louis Farrakhan.

According to Yahoo! Finance, Kevin Sutton is not just out there prepping to get in on a few great deals from the big box retailer, he has set up shop to “raise awareness and funds to assist the homeless.”

Check out all of madness trending in the news in this week’s installment of WTH?! Thursday, featuring play-by-play commentary from Lamont King, host of the Street Senators Radio Show, 92Q’s Autumn Joi, and Radio Personality Tony Redz.

