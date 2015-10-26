Of the 6,000 federal drug felons who are set for early release of new sentencing guidelines and reforms, almost two thousand of them will be deported on Nov. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Subsequently, the remaining 4,131 are destined to go to various points in within the United States and its territories, including the Caribbean. Here are how many inmates each state and territory can expect, according to the Justice Department in a report obtained by the Associated Press. Numbers are as of Sept. 26.

How many drug felons getting early release in each state? Georgia among the highest was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

