NEWS ROUNDUP: Howard University May Sell Their Public TV Station…AND MORE

After over 30 years of being on air, Howard University is considering selling their public television station. The HBCU informed students and staff that auctioning off the station, WHUT, would be a lucrative decision for the university. The institution is looking for ways to generate funds after they lost $44 million last year, resulting in the termination of 84 staff members. “Howard University must consider the significant financial opportunity presented with the [auction],” said University President Wayne A.I. Frederick in a statement. “At the same time, we will consider the value that WHUT adds to the experiential learning opportunities for students and faculty … and the public service opportunities we provide through WHUT to its loyal viewers.” If Howard decides to sell the station, their wireless communication signal would be acquired by the FCC, who would then sell it to wireless carriers. Read more.

Presidential Candidate Ben Carson Leads Polls in Iowa

While presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is leading the Democratic race, Republican Ben Carson has become the frontrunner for the Republican party. According to reports, Carson has moved past Donald Trump in an Iowa poll. He’s leading with 28 percent, while Trump has 20 percent of the votes. “Those who know Carson seem to like him. He has an almost unheard of 84/10 percent favorability rating among likely Republican caucus-goers, compared to Trump’s 53/43 percent rating. To borrow the line from Madison Avenue, ‘Almost no one doesn’t like Ben Carson,’” said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. Read more.

Target to Give Store Gift Cards for Used Items

If you shop at Target, you may have the opportunity to get store credit for used clothes that you purchased there. The national retailer is partnering with ThredUp to allow customers to get store gift cards for their high quality women’s and children’s items. The items can be sent via mail or dropped off at your local Target store. The clothes that don’t make the cut to be resold will be sent back to their owner or recycled. Customers will get an email within 25 days of sending the products to confirm whether they are eligible for consignment or not, and will receive their Target gift cards in the mail. Read more.

