Bobby Jindal Blames Video Games, Absent Fathers For Oregon Shooting

Republican presidential candidate and Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal is raising eyebrows with his take on the Oregon community college shooting.

Think Progress reports that the former U.S. Congressman posted a blog to his campaign website titled, “We Fill Our Culture With Garbage, And We Reap The Result,” challenging gun control reform by blaming single mothers, absent fathers, and video games for the “direct result of cultural rot” in America.

Jindal writes that we’ve been conditioned to accept crime and gore thanks to the popularization of horror films and video games that enact war and killing. His thoughts come after Chris Harper-Mercer opened fire at Umpqua Community College last week, killing nine people.

Mercer died from an apparent suicide after being confronted by police.

The presidential candidate also blamed Ian Mercer, the shooter’s father, for the tragedy. Mercer told CNN last week that he hadn’t seen his son in two years.

During the interview, Mercer said his son’s access to guns led to the shooting, but Jindal believes his alleged absence is the real cause.

Jindal wrote:

“This killer’s father is now lecturing us on the need for gun control and he says he has no idea how or where his son got the guns. Of course he doesn’t know. You know why he doesn’t know? Because he is not, and has never been in his son’s life. He’s a complete failure as a father, he should be embarrassed to even show his face in public. He’s the problem here. He brags that he has never held a gun in his life and that he had no idea that his son had any guns. Why didn’t he know? Because he failed to raise his son. He should be ashamed of himself, and he owes us all an apology.”

Jindal also placed blame on abortion for the degradation of the American family:

“We devalue human life, we have no regard for the sanctity of human life in any regard, from the unborn, to the old, and to every single person in between, we devalue it and act as if we have almost no regard for humanity. Our families are a complete mess, and we have raised tens of millions of young boys who will never become real men because they have no values whatsoever, they have no truth in their lives, and they have no regard for common decency.”

Think Progress points out Jindal is an avid supporter of pro-gun laws. Since taking office in 2008, Jindal has enacted many gun positive laws in Louisiana, such as a 2014 bill that allows residents with concealed handgun permits to carry firearms in restaurants that serve alcohol.

Authorities haven’t determined a motive in the Oregon shooting. Some students believe the gunman’s actions were based on religion.

