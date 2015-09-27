Beyonce, Michelle Obama, Jay Z, Blue Ivy, Usher at Global Citizens Festival (photos)

A treasure trove of A-list celebrities and dignitaries stormed New York City’s Central Park for the annual Global Citizen festival where celebs came together to advocate for the Global Poverty Project, a UN campaign to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030.

Beyonce was the headlining act, but she was hardly alone. First lady Michelle Obama stopped in to discuss her her 62 Million Girls initiative aimed at global education. Also in the house were the Carters, Jay Z and Blue Ivy, along with Kerry Washington, Salma Hyek, Usher, U2, and many others.

Vice President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden stopped by the MSNBC broadcast event totalk about hope.

“This is all about possibilities,” said the VP. “It’s within our reach. We can change the world, I refuse to believe that we’re not going to try.”

Take a look at the video and photographic highlights from the event.

