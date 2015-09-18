New Season Of “Iyanla: Fix My Life” Confronts The Coming Out Of Two Black Gay Pastors

[anvplayer video=”4229931″]

The all-new season of OWN’s award-winning self-help series, Iyanla: Fix My Life, is back with an emotional three-part episode focusing on the coming out stories of two gay pastors in the Black Church.

Iyanla Vanzant joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the new season and the controversial topic of homosexuality in the Black Church.

Vanzant told Martin she is calling this season of Fix My Live, “let’s talk about it.”

“I’m looking at the things that we whisper about and talk about … but will not come out and out loud and talk about. Black gay men in the Black Church is something we whisper about all the time, and roll our eyes up and compromise our own integrity,” she said.

She continued, “This show is not as much about them being gay, as it is about what we will force people to do to keep ourselves comfortable.”

Watch Roland Martin, Iyanla Vanzant, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss the new season of Iyanla: Fix My Life in the video clip above.

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs Saturday, September 19 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: War Room: Team Jesus Takes Over The Box Office

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Also On The Chicago Defender: