Actor/Comedian Deon Cole Talks New Season Of “Black-ish” On ABC

[anvplayer video=”4229927″]

The new season of Black-ish premieres on ABC Wednesday, September 23rd at 9:30/8:30 c on ABC.

Scene-stealer extraordinaire Deon Cole, one of the stars of the smash hit sitcom, joined Roland Martin on TV One’s NewsOne Now to talk about the upcoming season and some of the new projects he’s working on.

Cole said of Black-ish on NewsOne Now:

“It’s not a show actually about Black life, it’s about life. It’s about what we go through, it’s subliminal, it’s right there in your face, and everybody can identify with what we’re doing. We’re just trying to be as real as possible with it and have fun and deliver a message, and hopefully America understands what we’re doing.”

Watch comedian Deon Cole discuss the new season of Black-ish premiering this coming Wednesday on ABC.

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Director Jose Antonio Vargas’ Documentary “White People” Confronts White Privilege In America

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!

Also On The Chicago Defender: