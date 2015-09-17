NewsOne Now Exclusive: Nielsen Unveils 2015 African-American Consumer Report

[anvplayer video=”4229933″]

African-American Consumers: The Untold Story Black consumers make up a diverse group of trendsetters, education enthusiasts, media influencers, social activists and content creators. Making gains and upending outdated stereotypes on multiple fronts – from education to income to social media and civic engagement – the African-American story continues to evolve as Black consumers leave an indelible footprint on today’s rapidly changing mainstream. African-Americans are indeed increasingly affluent, influential and culturally diverse – and savvy marketers and businesses are taking notice. –Nielsen

The story regarding Black consumers continues to astound corporate America, industry influencers, and marketers as the African-American community flexes its economic muscles and outpaces its counterparts in many key categories.

On Thursday’s edition of NewsOne Now, Nielsen’s Cheryl Pearson-McNeil, Senior Vice President, U.S. Strategic Community Alliances and Consumer Engagement, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the key findings of the Nielsen 2015 African-American Consumer Report.

Key findings of the 2015 African-American Consumer Report:

African­-American income growth rates outpaced those of non­-Hispanic Whites at every annual household income level above $60,000.

Rate of Black high school graduates enrolled in college increased in 2014 to 70.9%, exceeding the rate of all high ­school graduates in the nation.

By 2060, one out of every six U.S. Blacks will be immigrants.

African-American Social Media Usage

44% support companies or brands

44% networking

29% information about products

14% tracking news or special events

African-American Media Consumption

Television 51 hours

Radio 13 hours

Computer 8 hours

Smartphone 6 hours

To review the Nielsen 2015 African-American Consumer Report, visit Nielsen.com

