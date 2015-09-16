Yolanda Adams Talks “America’s Got Talent” Season Finale Appearance

[anvplayer video=”4229940″]

NewsOne Now host Roland Martin recently caught up with gospel singer and syndicated radio talk show host Yolanda Adams to discuss her upcoming performance on the season finale of NBC’s America’s Got Talent.

She expressed just how excited she is to be performing on the show, calling the opportunity a “gift” from God to spread the gospel to a “new audience.”

The talent show’s season finale airs Wednesday, September 16 at 8PM EST / 7 PM CST on NBC.

