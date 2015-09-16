NewsOne Now Morning Headlines Sept. 16, 2015

[anvplayer video=”4229942″]
Roland Martin and NewsOne Now rundown the day’s top headlines every morning at 7AM ET on TV One.
Today’s NewsOne Now Morning headlines include:
- Two students dead in Houston School Bus Crash
- Will and Jada Smith donate $150k to Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Justice or Else! rally
- Study reveals Black children receive less pain medication in ER than their White counterparts
- Stop and thieve? Man sues New York City and the NYPD cop who allegedly stole his cash
- Georgia cheerleader, 16, breaks the tumbling world record
- A Detroit doctor works to to save Black lives, one haircut at a time
- Stevie Wonder shows off his driving skills in a Late Late Show prank
