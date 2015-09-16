NewsOne Now Morning Headlines Sept. 16, 2015

[anvplayer video=”4229942″]

Roland Martin and NewsOne Now rundown the day’s top headlines every morning at 7AM ET on TV One.

Today’s NewsOne Now Morning headlines include:

Two students dead in Houston School Bus Crash

Will and Jada Smith donate $150k to Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Justice or Else! rally

Study reveals Black children receive less pain medication in ER than their White counterparts

Stop and thieve? Man sues New York City and the NYPD cop who allegedly stole his cash

Georgia cheerleader, 16, breaks the tumbling world record

A Detroit doctor works to to save Black lives, one haircut at a time

Stevie Wonder shows off his driving skills in a Late Late Show prank

