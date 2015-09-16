News
NewsOne Now Morning Headlines Sept. 16, 2015


NewsOne Now

Posted September 16, 2015
Roland Martin and NewsOne Now rundown the day’s top headlines every morning at 7AM ET on TV One.

Today’s NewsOne Now Morning headlines include: 

  • Two students dead in Houston School Bus Crash
  • Will and Jada Smith donate $150k to Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Justice or Else! rally
  • Study reveals Black children receive less pain medication in ER than their White counterparts
  • Stop and thieve? Man sues New York City and the NYPD cop who allegedly stole his cash
  • Georgia cheerleader, 16, breaks the tumbling world record
  • A Detroit doctor works to to save Black lives, one haircut at a time
  • Stevie Wonder shows off his driving skills in a Late Late Show prank

TV One’s NewsOne Now has moved to 7 A.M. ET, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

