Justice Or Else: Min. Farrakhan Talks #BlackLivesMatter & Young Activists

[anvplayer video=”4229952″]

Minister Louis Farrakhan sat down with Roland Martin on TV One’s NewsOne Now for a live exclusive interview discussing the October 10th Justice Or Else rally in Washington, D.C. – twenty years after the Million Man March.

During this portion of their hour-long conversation, Min. Farrakhan shared his views on the Black Lives Matter Movement and young activists.

Of those who say “all lives matter,” Farrakhan said, “Black lives do matter, all life does matter, but if Black don’t matter, then why should your life matter, since all your lives came from the Black man and woman?”

“So I say to the sisters and brothers in Black Lives Matter, keep on pushing and we are with you, and don’t let anybody cause you to change your narrative,” he continued. “Black lives matter, justice or else.”

Watch Farrakhan and Roland Martin’s conversation in the video above.

Mark your calendars! TV One NewsOne Now moves to 7 A.M. ET starting Monday September 14th. Until then, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

Justice Or Else: Min. Louis Farrakhan Calls For Economic Boycott Of Black Friday Shopping To “Redistribute The Pain”

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!