NewsOne Now’s Roland Martin To Interview Min. Louis Farrakhan, Live On 9-10, Ahead Of “Justice Or Else” March

WASHINGTON, D.C. – SEPT. 8, 2015 – TV One’s NewsOne Now, the first morning news program in history to focus on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African-American perspective, is devoting its Thursday, Sept. 10 broadcast to an in-studio interview with the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. Airing live from 9-10 a.m. ET, host Roland S. Martin will speak with Farrakhan in his first live national broadcast television interview since announcing the upcoming 20th Anniversary Million Man March. Throughout the hour-long show, Farrakhan will discuss the reason for the “Justice or Else!” rally, the Black Lives Matter Movement and the Youth Hip Hop Mobilization. He will also share his thoughts on income inequality, the devaluation of human life, the state of race relations in America, and more.

“It has been 20 years since one million Black men assembled on the National Mall for the Million Man March. The impetus then was the condition of Black men and the Black family, and 20 years later, we are still dealing with the same issues,” says Martin, who is also News One Now’s managing editor. “This no-holds barred discussion with Minister Louis Farrakhan will focus on lessons learned – good and bad – from the March 20 years ago, and the 10 year anniversary March in 2005, as well as the agenda that will be implemented for this year’s Justice Or Else! rally.”

Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who spearheaded the successful 1995 Million Man March on the Mall in Washington, D.C., announced “Justice or Else!,” a rally commemorating the 20th anniversary of the original event, earlier this summer. At a gathering of Christians and Muslims at the historical Metropolitan African Methodist Episcopal Church in June, he called for equal justice under the law regardless of creed, class and color, and is currently calling on African-American men to come together for a peaceful protest on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015.

In recognition of the 20th anniversary of the Million Man March, TV One will also present a special two-hour block of programming on Friday, Oct. 9 from 8-10 p.m. ET. The evening’s programming, presented by Martin, will feature the network’s premiere of documentary The Million Man March Story, including a one-hour NewsOne Now primetime roundtable special. Hosted by actor Malik Yoba, The Million Man March Story features behind-the-scenes footage and unique coverage of speeches by Minister Louis Farrakhan, Maya Angelou, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rosa Parks, Dorothy Height and Stevie Wonder.

The Million Man March Story is executive produced by Thomas Hart, Jr., for On the Potomac Productions. Susan Henry is executive producer of News One Now and Craig Henry is executive-in-charge of production for NewsOne Now/TV One. D’Angela Proctor is TV One’s head of original programming and production.

