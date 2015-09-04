Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy & Morris Chestnut Tell Us How To Spot Relationship Red Flags [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244502″]

With the summer winding down, old flames and promising prospects are anxiously awaiting the start of cuffing season. For those hoping to find romance this fall, there are several rules you should follow before haplessly jumping into a relationship.

The cast of The Perfect Guy —Michael Ealy, Sanaa Lathan, and Morris Chestnut— do an awesome job of portraying what not to do when entering a fiery relationship in their new movie. With Lea (Lathan) entrapped in a volatile relationship with her new beau, Carter (Ealy), she realizes that maybe the idea of the perfect guy is simply a myth.

We sat down with all three stars to talk about the new thriller, if a perfect companion does indeed exist, red flags to look for when entering a relationship and Ealy’s transformation from loverboy to full-fledged stalker.

Check out our interview and the trailer below. The Perfect Guy hits theaters on Sept. 11.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Is Madonna Headed to ‘Empire?’

‘Empire’ Stars Trai Byers And Grace Gealey Get Engaged

‘Empire’ TV Show Ratings Vs. Other TV Shows

Which ‘Empire’ Character Are You? [QUIZ]