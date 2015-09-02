TV One/RolandSMartin.com Poll: 72 Percent Of Black Parents Favor Charter Schools

[anvplayer video=”4229964″]

Cornell Belcher, Founder and President of Brilliant Corners Research and Strategies, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss the methodology used to compile the survey statistics detailed in the TV One NewsOne Now special The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: 10 Years After Katrina.

According to the TV One/RolandSMartin.com poll, 72 percent of African-American parents polled favored public charter schools, with 13 percent opposing their institution; 74 percent of those polled showed interest in enrolling their children in charter schools, with 18 percent saying they would not be interested. According to the survey, 79 percent are in favor of school vouchers, while 14 percent of those polled expressed they were not interested in their use. (View the survey in its entirety at RolandSMartin.com.)

Other key findings in the Public Charter School Choice Poll:

Parents were asked when thinking generally about our educational system, what would you say have been the biggest obstacles for producing successful educational outcomes for students in your community? A lack of funding – 31%

A lack of quality teachers – 32%

Poor student behavior – 22%

Some critics of the TV One/RolandSMartin.com poll have questioned the sample size of the survey, saying it is not large enough. Belcher, one of the nation’s premiere pollsters, responded: “With a 600 sample you have a large enough sample” size. “This poll is not out of line with some public polls that talk about African-Americans and charter schools and school vouchers,” said Belcher.

In discussing data revealed by the poll, Belcher told Martin and the NewsOne Now panel, “African-American parents are anxious about their kids’ education.”

He continued, “While charter schools and vouchers are not at the top of their issue concerns, funding is at the top…along with quality teachers. They do not reject the idea of alternatives and choice in education.”

Watch Roland Martin, Cornell Belcher, and the NewsOne Now Straight Talk panel discuss the findings of the TV One/RolandSMartin.com school choice poll in the video clip above.

If you missed The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina, you can watch the special presentation in its entirety at RolandSMartin.com.

Mark your calendars! TV One NewsOne Now moves to 7 A.M. ET starting Monday September 14th. Until then, be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Watch Portions Of The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: 10 Years After Katrina Special Report

Also On The Chicago Defender: