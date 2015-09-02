Roland Martin Urges Bill O’Reilly To “Shut The Hell Up” Over Vow To Shut Down #BlackLivesMatter

[anvplayer video=”4229966″]

Wednesday on TV One’s NewsOne Now, Roland Martin called out Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for his vow to put the #BlackLivesMatter movement out of business. Is O’Reilly listening? A number of media outlets are, that’s for sure.

TheWrap.com noted this point made by Martin:

I don’t recall you, Bill O’Reilly, ever saying that you’re going to take out police brutality… but all of a sudden you want to take out the Black Lives Matter movement because you don’t like the fact that they’re out there protesting.

Even the conservative site Breitbart.com quoted Martin, who asked:

When are you going to use your voice and platform to go after cops? When are you, Bill O’Reilly, going to tell the good cops they should stand up and say something when cops lie on police reports, when they kill Black people?

And as Mediaite reported, Martin challenged O’Reilly to have a debate about it on his show, “any time, any day.”

Martin urged O’Reilly to educate himself about the tragic deaths of John Crawford, Rekia Boyd and Aiyana Jones, whose deaths are among the many senseless ones at the hands of police that are highlighted by the Black Lives Matter Movement.

But the line that seems to have garnered the most attention from media outlets is Martin’s declaration to O’Reilly to “shut the hell up” until he addresses police brutality and misconduct against members of the African American community.

Martin looked straight into the camera, as if he was glaring into the eyes of O’Reilly, and said:

What you’re simply doing is playing the game and game recognizes game. You want to call me or someone who’s a Black journalist? Pick the phone up. I’ll be there any time, any day.

Watch Roland Martin call out Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for his attack on the BlackLivesMatter movement and challenge him to a debate in the video clip above.

Then tune in Thursday at 9 a.m. EST on TV One to see what more Martin has in store for Bill O’Reilly.

