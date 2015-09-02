BlackLivesMatter Activist Responds To Bill O’Reilly’s Vow To Put Them “Out Of Business”

[anvplayer video=”4229965″]

Conservatives claim the Minnesota #BlackLivesMatter chant, “pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon,” led to the shooting death of Houston Deputy Sheriff Darren Goforth, despite the police not yet establishing a motive for the senseless killing.

As a result of the shooting, Fox News host Bill O’Reilly vowed to shut down the #BlackLivesMatter Movement.

Activist Erika Totten, founder of Unchained, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss O’Reilly putting the #BlackLivesMatter movement “out of business.”

In response to O’Reilly’s promise, Totten said she would love to see him try:

“There is no way to shut down our movement, ” she said. “There’s not one leader, there’re a multitude of us and we aren’t going anywhere. So this idea that he (Bill O’Reilly) has the power to shut anyone down and to classify us as a hate group — this is usually what happens — this is what happened to the Black Panther Party, and it’s crazy to have him say that we are a hate group and he is going to try and destroy or ‘take us down.’”

When asked to address the “pigs in a blanket” chant used by activists in Minnesota, Totten said, “We are not in the business of telling anyone what not to say, and various cities have different chants a lot of times. We have this idea that all of us in this movement are monolith and that we are sharing chants and this is what we do and all of that, and that’s just not the case.”

However, Totten did agree with Roland Martin’s statement that leaders and organizers “should be aware of how certain things said at marches can have a negative impact on the movement.”

