Drake And Majid Jordan Hit The Club For The “My Love” Video

After his Meek Mill slander, Drake decided to return to woeful nightlife crooning with Majid Jordan in the video for summer’s slept-on “My Love.” The video comes directed by Common Good, who worked with Majid Jordan before on the visuals for “Forever” and “Her.”

The visuals are a multi-colored journey into lust. Majid Jordan carouses with foreign women, while Drake spends time to do some macking of his own. Watch the party unfold above.

