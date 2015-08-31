Turn Your Setbacks Into Greenbacks: Motivational Speaker Willie Jolley Shares 7 Secrets To Making A Comeback

[anvplayer video=”4229971″]

When life throws you a curveball or deals you a bad hand, when you run up against a financial stumbling block or face what seems to be insurmountable odds, many people think their lives are over.

Despite what you may be facing, according to motivational speaker Willie Jolley, there is good news.

You can turn your setback into greenbacks.

Jolley joined Roland Martin Monday on NewsOne Now to talk about his new book, Turn Setbacks into Greenbacks: 7 Secrets for Going Up in Down Times.

Jolley, who experienced a number of setbacks in his life, talks from the standpoint of personal experience when it comes to making a comeback from adverse situations. He told Martin that at one time, he was a nightclub singer who was fired and “replaced by a karaoke machine.”

“I was broke, busted, and disgusted — decided to change my thinking — turn my setbacks into a new kind of perspective,” said Jolley.

After his personal setback, he went on to write books, appear on television and radio, and has been named one of the top five speakers in the world by Toastmasters International.

The bestselling author attributed his success in life to the setback. To help many of those struggling through their own personal setbacks, Jolley offered seven secrets to help engineer a comeback. Those important secrets are listed below.

Willie Jolley’s 7 Secrets:

Don’t Panic Don’t Willingly Participate or Commiserate Don’t Let Your Pride Poison Your Prosperity Don’t Stop Thinking About the Power and Possibilities of Tomorrow Be Proactive Be Creative Be Prayerful

Watch Roland Martin and motivational speaker Willie Jolley discuss how to take your setbacks and turn them around into cash in the video clip above.

For more information about Willie Jolley and his new book, visit www.williejolley.com/famous.

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO:

The Power of Positive Thinking

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!