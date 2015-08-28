New Orleans Charter School Revolution: 10 Years After Katrina

The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina — A Parent’s Story

Corinne Celestine, a parent of two, shares just how far she is willing to go to ensure her children get the best education.

The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina — A Teacher’s Story

Roland Martin talks with NOLA’s youngest charter school CEO Jonathan Johnson, Founder of Rooted School, about his vision for educating the youth of New Orleans and the tragic story of one of his former students named Rickey Summers.

The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina — A Student’s Story

Roland Martin talks with Troy Simon, New Orleans charter school graduate and senior at Brad College, about his experiences in NOLA’s education system after Hurricane Katrina.

The New Orleans Charter School Revolution: Ten Years After Katrina — Mayor Mitch Landrieu

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu talks with Roland Martin about his hopes for the city, and why New Orleans laid off over 7,000 teachers in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

