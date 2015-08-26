UPDATED: Virginia News Reporter, Cameraman Murdered During Live Interview, Suspected Gunman Dead (GRAPHIC VIDEO)

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 2:50 PM EST:

The National Association of Black Journalists, the largest organization for journalists of color in the nation, released a statement of condolence to the families of Alison Parker and Adam Ward, the two WDBJ journalists killed during a live broadcast in Virginia Wednesday morning.

The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) expresses its deepest sympathies to the families of Alison Parker and Adam Ward. Journalists go to work everyday to inform audiences of the news in their communities. Today, two journalists lost their lives in a senseless act of violence. The NABJ family sends its prayers and condolences to the WDBJ-TV family.

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 1:58 PM EST:

In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Franklin County, Virginia Sheriff Bill Overton confirmed that suspected shooter Vester Flanagan, also known as Bryce Williams, died at Fairfax/Nova Hospital hospital at 1:30 pm.

Overton also confirmed that a Virginia State Trooper’s license plate reader spotted the suspect’s car. Police were then led on a chase that ended with Flanagan’s capture. He was airlifted to the hospital, where he later died.

Vicki Gardner, the third shooting victim and the woman Parker and Ward were interviewing before the incident, is in stable condition.

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 12:00 PM EST:

ABC News is reporting that they received a fax containing a 23-page manifesto from someone named Bryce Williams. The document was handed over to investigators.

State police have released an update confirming the suspected gunman is not dead, but in critical condition after shooting himself.

UPDATE: State police now say man suspected of killing two WDBJ7 employees shot himself, and he is still alive http://t.co/XLx3pS2I5X — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 11:50 AM EST:

According to a local ABC affiliate, the suspected gunman shot himself when confronted by law enforcement. Numerous reports state the suspected gunman killed himself, but NewsOne has not been able to independently confirm if he was injured or fatally wounded.

BREAKING NEWS: Alleged shooter of two Virginia journalists has shot himself: local ABC affiliate Twitter account — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 11:30 AM EST:

The suspect in a shooting that left a WDBJ reporter and cameraman dead live tweeted and videotaped the incident in Roanoke, Virginia Wednesday morning.

The alleged gunman, Vester Flanagan (also known as Bryce Williams), posted the graphic videos to what appears to be his Twitter account. In the video, you can see Flanagan approach the victims, now identified at Alison Parker and Adam Ward, with a firearm drawn. The two were interviewing Vicki Gardner when the shooting occurred. Gardner was also wounded.

Using the now-suspended Twitter handle @Bryce_Williams7, the alleged gunman posted a series of tweets that appear to explain his motive for the shooting.

Due to the sensitive nature of the videos, NewsOne has elected not to post the images on our site.

Police are in active pursuit of the suspected gunman.

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 11:05 AM EST:

According to WHSV, the suspected shooter has been identified as Vester Lee Flanagan. Authorities describe him as a light-skinned Black man who stands about 6-feet-3-inches tall. Flanagan is also known as Bryce Williams, an employee at the WDBJ news station.

Flanagan is still on the loose, but authorities tell WHSV police are in pursuit.

———-

UPDATE: Wednesday, August 26, 10:30 AM EST:

According to WTOP, Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says state police believe the shooter to be a “disgruntled employee.”

The station says law enforcement from Franklin County and Bedford County are on the scene. According to the station manager Jeffrey A. Marks, “Someone with a gun, we believe it was man, barged into where they were, and fired several shots. We heard screaming, and then we heard nothing.”

Story developing…

———-

Two people are dead after a gunman opened fire during a live taping for a news station in Virginia.

News reporter Alison Parker was shot and killed while interviewing a woman for WDBJ-TV, a CBS affiliate in Roanoke, VA. She was only 24 years old.

While at shopping center Bridgewater Plaza, Parker was speaking to a woman named Vicki Gardner about tourism and attracting more business to the area, when suddenly a gunman fired shots at the women and Parker’s cameraman, 27-year-old Adam Ward. Ward was pronounced dead and a third person was injured.

Gawker reports:

WDBJ has confirmed that police are currently on the scene, investigating what they’re calling an “incident” involving their news crew. According to WSLS10, there were at least three victims but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Both victims were in relationships with other staffers at the station, according to ABC News. Parker’s boyfriend Chris Hurst posted a tribute to her on Twitter.

We didn't share this publicly, but @AParkerWDBJ7 and I were very much in love. We just moved in together. I am numb. pic.twitter.com/tUrHVwAXcN — Chris Hurst (@chrishurstwdbj) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

She was the most radiant woman I ever met. And for some reason she loved me back. She loved her family, her parents and her brother. — Chris Hurst (@chrishurstwdbj) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We were together almost nine months. It was the best nine months of our lives. We wanted to get married.We just celebrated her 24th birthday — Chris Hurst (@chrishurstwdbj) August 26, 2015 //platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

We will continue to keep you updated as more details on this horrific incident emerge.

SOURCE: Gawker, ABC News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter

Watch Roland Martin and NewsOne Now’s coverage of the WDBJ-TV shooting in the video clip below.

[anvplayer video=”4229985″]

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

White House Jumper Fatally Shot In Pennsylvania Court After Stabbing Deputy

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!