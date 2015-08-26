News
Home > News

NewsOne Top 5: Tragic Shooting Caught On Live Television


Roz Edward

Posted August 26, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4229982″]

NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the trending stories you’re talking about:

For these stories and more, stay tuned to NewsOne.com. Follow us on Twitter and be sure to friend us on our Facebook page to stay up to date with all of the latest news.Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!
#laughingwhileblack , Ameila Boynton Robinson , eazy e , exclusive video , Napa Valley White Train , NewsOne Top 5 , selma , Suge Knight , VIDEO , White House Jumper

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now