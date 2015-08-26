JS108ATLANTA Global Jazz Radio official app launch event

JS108Atlanta Global Jazz Radio celebrates the release of its new radio broadcast app at JS108Atlanta’s Official App Launch Event, September 18th, 2015. The event will be held at St. James Live, 3220 Butner Road, Atlanta, GA. St. James Live is an elegant, eclectic jazz venue, conveniently located near the Camp Creek Marketplace area.

The “experience” of JS108Atlanta Global Jazz Radio is brought to life with musical guest, jazz violinist, Chelsey Green & The Green Project. This will be Chelsey’s debut performance in Atlanta. Other activities include a special “JS108Atlanta-What can blue do for you” beverage from the bar and promotional giveaways including tickets to upcoming events and JS108Atlanta merchandise. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.js108atlanta.eventbrite.com.

“At home, at work, in your car or on your phone. Wherever you are WE ARE THERE”

JS108Atlanta Global Jazz Radio is the Internet’s fastest growing jazz radio station. Broadcasting since 2007, JS108Atlanta is a commercially-based contemporary jazz radio station whose audiences span the globe. Audiences enjoy music from today’s contemporary artists such as Gerald Albright, Boney James, Maysa, Fourplay and a host of others.

“This is not your grandfather’s jazz . . . this is smooth jazz grooves that audiences worldwide enjoy.”

Andrea M. Moore, General Manager

JS108Atlanta Global Jazz Radio – the EXPERIENCE begins NOW!

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Anita Williams, Chief Marketing Officer at 770-374-6865770-374-6865 or email at info@js108-atlanta.com.