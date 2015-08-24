TV One’s “NewsOne Now” Moves To New 7 A.M. ET Time Slot

[anvplayer video=”4229995″]

NewsOne Now, the first morning news program in history to focus on news and analysis of politics, entertainment, sports, and culture from an explicitly African-American perspective, will move to the new time slot of 7 a.m. ET beginning Monday, September 14.

The one-hour program, hosted by Roland S. Martin, will continue to air live weekdays exclusively on TV One.

“After almost two years on the air as the only live daily news program targeting the African-American viewer, we are confident NewsOne Now is ready to take on the traditional morning news crowd,” remarked Martin. “In this uber-competitive news landscape, it is imperative we make available to the broadest audience possible the in-depth relevance our unique perspective provides. We know viewers have a multitude of options at 7 a.m. for their first news of the day, and we believe the diversity of our focus and continual coverage of issues of import to the African America community will resonate significantly.”

