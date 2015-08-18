‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’s’ Kenya Moore launches her hair car line in Atlanta

“Real Housewives of Atlanta’s” Kenya Moore has become renowned for several of things: her flawless bronze skin; her voluptuous form; her acid-tinged tongue that wrecks havoc on the RHOA set; and her long flowing hair that cascades down past her shoulders like a black waterfall.

The queen of controversy hosted her very own launch of her hair care line in downtown Atlanta on Monday, Aug. 17, 2015 with about 200 fans, friends and the cast of RHOA, including Phaedra Parks, Kandi Burruss, returnee Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Claudia Jordan. The event was facilitated by Jenaro Marchand of Merchand Media Group.

Take a look at the photos from Kenya Moore’s hair care launch:

