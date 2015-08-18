The Life and Legacy of Civil Rights icon Julian Bond

[anvplayer video=”4230008″]

Cornell W. Brooks, President/CEO of the NAACP; Roslyn Brock, Chairman of the NAACP; and Hilary Shelton, Director of the NAACP Washington Bureau, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to share their thoughts and reflections on civil rights icon Julian Bond.

Julian Bond’s Impact On African-American Media

[anvplayer video=”4230009″]

Sports Journalist James ‘JB’ Brown; Dr. Ben Chavis, President of the NNPA; Joia Jefferson Nuri, CEO/Founder of In The Public Eye Communications; and Jeff Johnson, Former National Director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to discuss Julian Bond’s impact on African-American media over the course of the last 50 years.

Civil Rights Icon Julian Bond & The Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC)

[anvplayer video=”4230007″]

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton; Dr. Ben Chavis, President of the NNPA; and Journalist/Author Charles Cobb joined Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to reflect on the life of Julian Bond, co-founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC).

Be sure to watch “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 9 a.m. EST on TV One.

Subscribe to the “NewsOne Now” Audio Podcast on iTunes.

SEE ALSO: Julian Bond: Legendary Civil Rights Leader Passes Away At 75

Don’t Miss Our Hottest Stories! Get The NewsOne Flip App for iPhone: Flip, Skip — Or Send Us a Tip!