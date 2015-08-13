‘Straight Outta Compton’ Cast Had To Flex Muscles And Bars To Play N.W.A. [EXCLUSIVE]

[anvplayer video=”4244513″]

Acting is an arduous task within itself. So when O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins and Jason Mitchell were tapped to play Ice Cube, Dr. Dre and Eazy-E for Straight Outta Compton, they were tackled with a bevy of responsibilities. Instead of being sacked by failure, they pushed each other relentlessly.

Jackson was forced to consume only 1500 calories a day so that he could emulate his dad’s thin ’90s build, while Hawkins and Mitchell had to eat 4000 calories to build more mass. That masterful dedication pushed Hawkins, Jackson and Mitchell to seamlessly morph into the characters you’ll see on the big screen Aug. 14.

Watch our exclusive interview with the cast above as they break down the intense training sessions for their roles, and watch the first half right here.

