NewsOne Top 5: Trump Will Scrap With #BlackLivesMatter Protesters If They Snatch His Mic
Roz Edward
Posted August 12, 2015
[anvplayer video=”4230019″]
NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the trending stories you’re talking about:
- Trump Says He’ll Fight #BlackLivesMatter If They Go For His Mic; Walker Stuns On “Racial Discord”
- Despite A Damning DOJ Report, Ferguson Is Still Targeting Minorities With Arrest Warrants
- Police Say Surveillance Footage Shows Ferguson Suspect Tyrone Harris Holding Gun
- Ralkina Jones Video: ‘I Don’t Want To Die In Your Cell’
- Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have A Dream Speech” Was Originally Delivered In A North Carolina High School
