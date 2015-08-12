News
Home > News

NewsOne Top 5: Trump Will Scrap With #BlackLivesMatter Protesters If They Snatch His Mic


Roz Edward

Posted August 12, 2015
0 reads
Leave a comment

[anvplayer video=”4230019″]

NewsOne’s Top 5 takes a quick look at the trending stories you’re talking about:

Arrest Warrants , DOJ , Donald Trump , exclusive video , Ferguson , Martin Luther King , NewsOne Top 5 , Ralkin Jones , Tyrone Harris , VIDEO

comments – add yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 04-11-18
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now